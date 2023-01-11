Enrollment in Boy Scouts programs explodes around Lower Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Boy Scouts programs are growing in popularity quickly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Boy Scouts Michigan Crossroads Council, which encompasses the Lower Peninsula, registered nearly 9,650 new participants in 2022. Enrollment in scouting programs grew by 50% last year to more than 27,000 members.
Boy Scouts Deputy CEO Gary Gilger attributes the rapid membership growth in Michigan to a strong desire for families to spend time together after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Families have spent more time together due to COVID, and so they are now seeking out programs that can be done as a family," he said. "Further, Scouting provides youth with the socialization lost during the pandemic, which is great for child development."
Cub Scouts programs, which cater to elementary school aged children, saw impressive growth in Lower Michigan with 1,739 new members. Cub Scouts units in Flint, Pontiac, Port Huron, Detroit and Dearborn grew thanks to new outreach programs.
The Cub Scouts Pack 186 in Lake Orion swelled from about a dozen members in early 2022 to more than 50 by the end of the year.
"It’s such a refreshing experience to see the growth of youth and parents wanting to get back out into nature and learn life skills," Cubmaster Mikah Wisner said. "The parents are understanding how important Scouts can be."
Nationally, Boy Scouts troops are growing by 3%, which is much slower than the rate of growth in Michigan. The Michigan Crossroads Council plans to market its programs for older scouts this year.
"Building on this success in 2023, there will be a special emphasis on middle and high school-age youth to have growth in our older programs," Gilger said.