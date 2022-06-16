Environmental crews identify possible source of oily substance in Flint River

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State environmental regulators are blaming a Flint chemical company for spilling thousands of gallons of an oily substance into the Flint River this week.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says Lockhart Chemical, which is located at 4302 James P. Cole Blvd. in Flint, is the likely source of the contamination.
EGLE spokeswoman Jill Greenberg said Lockhart is not claiming responsibility for the spill, but the company is cooperating with officials to determine the cause.
"While they didn't take responsibility for the spill, they did agree to remove an empty to underground containment. So the state is bringing in a vac truck right now to start that process," Greenberg said Thursday afternoon.
Authorities aren't sure exactly how much of the substance leaked into the river, but Greenberg believes it likely was thousands of gallons.
Authorities believe they contained the leak on Thursday, but a contamination plume in the Flint River extends from the east side of Flint more than 10 miles in the Flushing and Montrose areas.
The Genesee County Hazardous Materials Team placed absorbent booms across the Flint River in several locations to soak up the oily substance.
Crews were still working to identify the substance on Thursday. They say it is black and has an oily consistency, but they couldn't immediately determine what it is.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency both took samples of the substance to laboratories, which can help identify what leaked into the river.
Greenberg expects results of those tests will be available later Thursday.
The Genesee County Health Department has expanded a no contact order for the Flint River while the cleanup continues.
Everyone is urged to avoid all contact with the Flint River between Stepping Stone Falls in Genesee Township to Willard Road in Montrose Township until further notice.
The health department says that stretch of the river should not be used for any purpose, including swimming, kayaking, canoeing or fishing. Anyone caught violating the order could face a misdemeanor charge and $200 fine.
Lockhart Chemical has been in business on 13 acres in Flint since 1982. The company manufactures and provides underbody coatings, metalworking additives, hydraulic fluids and lubricants.
State data shows this isn't the first discharge to the Flint River from Lockhart's property. A storm sewer system that serves Lockhart showed contamination from PFAS in April 2019.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy asked Lockhart Chemical to investigate and explain the source of that contamination.
State environmental regulators said they would discuss further investigations and come up with a plan to remediate back in 2019.