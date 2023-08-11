Environmental regulators resolve complaints over Ajax asphalt plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The state and federal government resolved a civil rights complaint involving the construction of the Ajax asphalt plan in the Flint area.

The Title VI complaint claimed the agencies were not protecting Flint community members from industrial pollution.





Community groups say they're outraged by the resolution, but the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says it remains committed to keeping people safe.

The latest agreement calls for a community-led public health assessment and an air monitor near the plant on Energy Drive in Genesee Township, which is less than a mile from the Flint city limits.

In June, a Genesee County judge ruled that state environmental regulators did their due diligence in reviewing data on air quality ahead of the Ajax plant's construction.