Erik Jones hosting 'Friends and Family Tailgate' for race in Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Erik Jones, one of Michigan's NASCAR stars, is inviting the public to his "Friends and Family Tailgate" at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 6.
The fan club for Jones will have chartered buses to transport fans to and from the speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. Buses will depart from the Flint Farmers' Market and Byron High School on Aug. 6.
According to the Erik Jones Foundation, fans will be able to take part in the "tailgate experience," which includes tailgate games, a DJ, the race and a special appearance from the driver of the 43 car.
The Erik Jones Fan Club will offer different ticket packages. The club has radio scanners available for rent. The scanners reduce the noise of the race and allow fans to listen to the race broadcast and in-car radio of their favorite driver.
For more information and to get tickets, visit https://bit.ly/EJFBustrip.