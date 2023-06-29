 Skip to main content
...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Erik Jones invites fans to "Friends and Family Tailgate" for race at Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
Erik Jones

Erik Jones

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Erik Jones, one of Michigan's NASCAR stars, is inviting the public to his "Friends and Family Tailgate" at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 6.

The fan club for Jones will have chartered buses to transport fans to and from the Speedway. Buses will depart from the Flint Farmers' Market and Buron High School on Aug. 6.

According to the Erik Jones Foundation, fans will be able to take part in the "tailgate experience," which includes tailgate games, a DJ, the race and a special appearance from the driver of the 43 car.

The Erik Jones Fan Club will offer different ticket packages. The club has "radio scanners" available for rent. The scanners reduce the noise of the race and allow fans to listen to the race broadcast and/or their favorite driver.

For more information and to get tickets, visit https://bit.ly/EJFBustrip.

