 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Ethan Crumbley has a scheduled Miller Hearing for this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
Ethan Crumbley

Ethan Crumbley 

Admitted Oxford High School Shooter Ethan Crumbley will have a scheduled Miller Hearing for July 27

OAKLAND CO. (WJRT) - The admitted Oxford High School Shooter is set to face a Miller hearing this summer.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, recently had that pre-sentencing hearing pushed back.

He's admitted to the murders of four classmates in that November 2021 shooting.

His "Miller Hearing" has been adjourned until July 27.

A 'Miller Hearing' is where a judge decides whether life without parole is appropriate for juvenile offenders. 

The teen has faced an Oakland County judge each month since the shooting to determine if he should stay in the adult jail rather than the county's juvenile facility.

Tags

Recommended for you