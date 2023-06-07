Ethan Crumbley has a scheduled Miller Hearing for this summer

OAKLAND CO. (WJRT) - The admitted Oxford High School Shooter is set to face a Miller hearing this summer.
Ethan Crumbley, 17, recently had that pre-sentencing hearing pushed back.
He's admitted to the murders of four classmates in that November 2021 shooting.
His "Miller Hearing" has been adjourned until July 27.
A 'Miller Hearing' is where a judge decides whether life without parole is appropriate for juvenile offenders.
The teen has faced an Oakland County judge each month since the shooting to determine if he should stay in the adult jail rather than the county's juvenile facility.