Experimental Aircraft Association hosts fly in at Dalton Airport

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Chapter 77 of the Experimental Aircraft Association celebrated their 35th Annual Dawn Patrol Fly-in and Drive-in Breakfast on Sunday morning.
The event kicked off at 7 a.m. sharp at Dalton Airport in Flushing.
It featured classic and vintage aircraft, war birds and helicopters. People in attendance were treated to breakfast, free kids activities and helicopter rides to see the Flushing area from high above.
"Over 30 years and we are always tied in with Flushing Summer Fest and the community always supports us," said organizer Jacob Carmer. "Even on the worst weather year with thunderstorms and we have over 600 people come out. Good weather with lots of airplanes we've had over 1,600 people."
The fly-in is a fundraiser for the Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles program, which aims to encourage young children to take an interest in flying.