Expo for hunters put on by Flint Regional Chapter of the Safari International

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint Regional Chapter of the Safari Club International held its free outdoor expo for hunters on Friday.

The event featured hands-on opportunities for adults and children to experience archery ranges, BB gun ranges and live trout pond fishing.

Outfitters from around the world provided information at the expo about hunting small and big game. Big game, open game, waterfowl, and fishing outfitters were all at the expo to shed their knowledge on what it takes to hunt the different categories.

