Fallen Clare County mounted deputy laid to rest Friday

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Funeral services will take place Friday for a member of the Clare County Sheriff's Mounted Division who died in the line of duty last month.
The sheriff's office says Mounted Deputy Nichole Shuff was getting off her horse while responding to a medical issue at the Clare County Fair around 8:15 p.m. July 25. She fell and sustained a head injury.
Shuff, who was a member of the Mounted Division for nearly two years, was pronounced dead at an area hospital a few days after the accident.
She is survived by her husband, brother, parents and other family members.
A public visitation for Shuff will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farwell Community Schools Jamie Performing Arts Center at 480 E. Ohio St. in Farwell. The funeral will take place immediately after at 1 p.m.
After the funeral, a motorcade will carry Shuff's casket west on Ohio Street from the school, south on Corning Street and then east to Surrey Township Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.
Only family members and Clare County Sheriff's Office staff will be allowed in the cemetery for graveside services.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags across Michigan to fly at half-staff on Friday in Shuff's honor.
Clare County Sheriff John Wilson believes Shuff's horse, Ringo, stumbled on uneven ground, causing her to fall. He does not believe the horse was spooked by a noise or sound.
"Those horses are highly trained. We do a lot of training with them. We introduce them to a lot of sounds and noises, banging and stuff and they are trained to pretty much sit through it," Wilson said.
Ringo will retire from law enforcement after a final ride to help lay Shuff to rest on Friday.