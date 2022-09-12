Families left homeless after Flint Township apartment fire

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Several families are worried about where they are going to live after a fire swept through their apartment building Thursday evening.
Everyone escaped the fire unharmed, but some families at Western Pines Apartments on Noble Avenue south of Corunna Road lost all of their possessions.
Flames filled the night sky as fire spread from one apartment to the next. The damage left six apartments unlivable.
"We are trying to do what we can until we get answers, figure out where we go," said resident Leia Keen.
The American Red Cross is stepping in to help the families, but those funds only lasted through the weekend. The reality of their situation was setting in Sunday evening.
"I don't want to replace my entire life, my sanctuary, where I come to breathe," said Terry Miller, who has lived in the complex for more than 20 years.
None of the families affected had renters insurance. A manager for the complex expected to know more about the extent of the damage on Monday.
In the meantime, the building only has a few empty apartments and rent concessions are being offered.