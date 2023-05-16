Families make 'Positivity Boxes' at Flint Children's Museum

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Children's Museum kicked off its spring and summer special programs with an event where families got to create their own "positivity boxes."
The boxes were filled with things that make them happy. The event was part of the Flint Children's Museum's efforts to teach children and parents how to cope with stress.
"So fun ways to build resiliency in your children and there'll be a lot of tips and tricks for parents, on how to build their own resiliency," said Visitor Services Manager Jacky Metcalfe. "And maybe you take 90 seconds to sit and breathe before you react when you're really upset with your child. So different things like that."
The special programming is paid for by a grant from the Flint Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma program -- or ReCAST.
