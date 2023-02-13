Family files lawsuit after man's death in Saginaw County Jail

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against Saginaw County related to the overdose death of a jail inmate more than a year ago.

Joshua Aldrich was 26 years old when he was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, on a probation violation. He was taken to a hospital after he swallowed a baggie containing drugs prior to or during the arrest.

He was released from the hospital, but he died in Saginaw County Jail on Dec. 15.

Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said corrections officers found Aldrich down in the jail around 1 a.m. They immediately started life-saving measures.

The Saginaw Fire Department and an MMR Ambulance crew took over resuscitation efforts when they arrived. However, Aldrich was pronounced dead around 1:45 a.m. in the jail.

The lawsuit alleges that jail staff showed an indifference to helping Aldrich when he needed medical attention. It also claims the defendants violated Aldrich's Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.