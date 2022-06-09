Family identifies parents, three children killed in Euclid Avenue house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Surviving relatives have identified the parents and three children who died after a house fire on Euclid Avenue in Flint early Monday.

The parents were 54-year-old Darrin Brown and 30-year-old Deon Bradley. Their children were 9-year-old Darrin Brown Jr., 6-year-old Dav’ion Brown and 3-year-old Deonna Brown.

The couple's second child, 8-year-old Deon Brown, escaped the fire by jumping from a second story window. He was hospitalized at Hurley Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue between Dupont Street and Martin Luther King Avenue on the city's west side.

When the Flint Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire consuming the main floor of the residence and heavy smoke on the second floor. Investigators believe the home had no working smoke detectors.

Michigan State Police fire investigators are working alongside the Flint Police Department and Flint Fire Department to determine what caused the fire. They have not released any information on the cause or origin as of Thursday.

Family members say they plan to begin making funeral arrangements for Brown, Bradley and their children on Thursday. Click here for a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the family.

This was the second deadly fire in Flint over a 10-day stretch. Fire investigators say 9-year-old Lamar and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died when their house in the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue caught fire on May 28.

The brothers were found dead in a second story bedroom. Investigators determined that fire started with faulty wiring in a living room on the main floor of the residence, which did not have working smoke detectors.