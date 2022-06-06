Family members mourn young brothers killed in Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family is remembering two brothers who died in a house fire on Memorial Day weekend.
Family members say 9-year-old Lamar and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died last week from their injuries. The boys were in an upstairs bedroom at a home in the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue when the fire happened.
Firefighters pulled the boys out of the house and they were taken to an area hospital, where they later died.
Family members and friends gathered at the home Sunday evening, where family members released balloons and held a candlelight vigil for the two lives that were cut short far too soon.
"It feel good to see the support. I appreciate everyone for coming, but i do hope that nobody else will have to go through this," said Crystal Cooper, who is the boys' mother. "My kids suffered a lot of smoke damage and burns. It was just horrible."
Funeral services for the brothers are scheduled for next Monday.
Family members have raised questions about the Flint Fire Department's response to the incident. Fire Chief Raymond Barton said an investigation into the fire was continuing over the weekend.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two children as a result of a house fire," said Barton. "I grieve for the parents and family members who are suffering through this unimaginable loss and I join in prayer as our community supports this family."