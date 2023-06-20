Family mourns loss of Flint woman killed by hit-and-run driver

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A hit-and-run driver is still on the run after a Father's Day crash in Flint left a 24-year-old Flint woman dead and two other women injured.
Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said the crash happened Sunday night on Dupont Street near Paterson Street on Flint's north side.
Booth said three young women were crossing the street when an unidentified driver of a truck hit them and kept going. Chesley Fairhurst died from her injuries and two other women are recovering.
"She was a special young lady," said Lisa Reed, who is Fairhurst's aunt. "Everyone called her Pooh, picky eater, just a sweetheart. Our family loved her."
Reed said the family is devastated by the whole situation.
"This is something that could have been avoided," she said.
Reed doesn't know how the accident happened. She said the family has been getting conflicting information on what happened and the identity of the suspect vehicle.
What they are grappling with the most is the fact that the driver didn't stop. It is something that Reed said she doesn't understand.
"If it was an accident or something happened, you kept going. They (the driver) should have stopped. You hit three people," she said.
As a family they are coming to terms with what the hit-and-run driver has taken from their family and a community of friends who adored Fairhurst, who was a well-known lash and make-up technician.
Booth said anyone with information about the accident should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800, email flintpolicetips@cityofflint.com or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.