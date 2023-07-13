Family pet dies in a fire in Bay City Thursday morning

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire claimed the life of a family pet Thursday morning in Bay City.
Around 8:30 a.m., units with the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of North Van Buren Street for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, fire crews found moderate smoke coming from the residence.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety says the fire was contained in one room. They add the fire was put out quickly, and no extension was found.
No injuries were reported, but a family pet died.
The fire remains under investigation.