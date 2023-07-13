 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family pet dies in a fire in Bay City Thursday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire truck stock

Fire truck

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire claimed the life of a family pet Thursday morning in Bay City.

Around 8:30 a.m., units with the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of North Van Buren Street for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found moderate smoke coming from the residence.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says the fire was contained in one room. They add the fire was put out quickly, and no extension was found.

No injuries were reported, but a family pet died.

The fire remains under investigation.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you