Family wins $31.6 million malpractice award from Midland hospital

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A family won a $31.6 million malpractice lawsuit against MyMichigan Medical Center-Midland on Thursday for their daughter, who suffered permanent brain damage at birth.
Matthew Patterson of the Beam Legal Team argued the case in Midland County Circuit Court for three weeks on behalf of 4-year-old Kendall Berthiaume. The jury deliberated for nine hours before returning a verdict in the family's favor Thursday.
Patterson argued in court that fetal monitor strips from the Midland hospital showed Berthiaume was in distress and required an immediate caesarean section for delivery due to excessive uterine activity caused by medication given to her mother.
However, Patterson said the medical staff present for the labor and delivery did not stop the flow of medication and delivery did not take place in time. Berthiaume suffered severe brain damage due to lack of oxygen, according to Patterson.
Berthiaume has been diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia, cerebral palsy and a seizure disorder. Patterson blames her condition on the lack of oxygen at birth.
"The minor here, Kendall, is severely injured and will forever be permanently disabled," Patterson said. "The verdict in this case can never bring Kendall back, but it does provide her justice for her horrible injuries."
The $31.6 million judgment will pay for Berthiaume's ongoing medical needs throughout her life and other damages.
"It shows that no matter where you are, even in the smallest of counties, justice can be served when the facts deserve it," Patterson said.