Father settles haircut lawsuit against Mount Pleasant schools

  • Updated
  • 0

Court records show the father of 7-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer settled a lawsuit over a haircut she received from school staff members without permission.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A settlement has been reached in a million-dollar federal lawsuit filed against the Mount Pleasant Public Schools over a 7-year-old's unapproved haircut.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer, who is the father of Jurnee Hoffmeyer, accused the district of cutting his biracial daughter's hair without his permission two years ago.

Jurnee Hoffmeyer came home from school with her long locks cut off. The actions of the staff at Garland Elementary School sparked outrage from parents all across the country.

After an investigation, the staff members involved were reprimanded and allowed to keep their jobs. 

Jimmy Hoffmeyer filed the million-dollar lawsuit, alleging his daughter was the victim of racial discrimination. The staff members claimed Jurnee asked them to cut her hair to even out an earlier haircut that she didn't like.

Records from U.S. District Court show a settlement was reached, but the details have not yet been finalized and the terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Most records related to the lawsuit remained sealed Thursday.

The court requested both sides to file their final documents by Feb. 27 to complete the case.

