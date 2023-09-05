Federal Covid-19 relief funding for childcare to expire September 30

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An upcoming change could have a major impact on Mid-Michigan families. Emergency pandemic funding for childcare is about to expire at the end of the month.
Theresa Cooley, Bridon's Child Development Center Executive Director said, "It's sad, it really is, because our children suffer."
She explained the majority of her children are state subsidized children.
The means many of the parents will be forced to pay more because the center's rates are set.
She says Bridon's does work with families on the costs as much as they can.
According to the Century Foundation's Michigan branch, the end of the pandemic era funding could cause over 1,200 childcare programs in the state to close. That's in addition to the families of 56,000 kids losing money that covered the costs of care.
Cooley worries how the change could impact the economy, children and daycare workers.
"It's our future, and we need to invest in our future."
While the funding is expiring, some relief is coming from the state.
$2 million is going to the 12 Michigan Work agencies, with $470,000 of that going to the three Mid-Michigan branches.
In a statement from Michigan Works! Region 7B, Chief Operating Officer Pam O'Laughlin, "childcare is not a highly profitable business, so the fact that the COVID support dollars are expiring is a big concern." She goes on to say the money from the Michigan Works program, "...will help to develop both a talent pipeline, and incremental wage increases for the those completing the apprenticeships."
Cooley, said grants have helped during the pandemic, but she is waiting to see what the future holds.
"It affects everyone in so many different ways."