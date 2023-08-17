Federal funding heading to several Mid-Michigan law enforcement agencies

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee held a press conference Thursday to announce a funding boost that aims to enhance safety and combat crime in Mid-Michigan.
Under his Community Project Funding initiative, Kildee secured $4.3 million for various law enforcement agencies across the region.
"The funding will help these departments with upgrades to vehicles, vessels, technology and equipment that is often used every single day in the line of duty," says Kildee. "It also includes funding for in-car and body cameras to help ensure transparency and protection for everyone involved."
The agencies that will receive the extra funding are:
- Michigan State Police
- Genesee County Sheriff's Office
- Bay County Sheriff's Office
- City of Saginaw Police Department
- City of Flint Police Department
- Genesee Township Police Department
- City of Linden Police Department
- Mount Morris Township Police Department
- City of Fenton Police Department