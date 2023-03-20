Federal funding to combat food insecurity comes to mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Millions of Michiganders saw a reduction in food benefits after additional federal payments expired this month, but federal funding is coming to mid-Michigan organizations to address food insecurity in the area.
The money will help with operating mobile food distributions across the area and increase capacity in order to store food safely.
Sandra Smith-Jones of RL Jones Outreach Center says that with SNAP benefits decreasing - the volume of families in need will increase.
"That also included WIC, and it included EBT so the volume will expand, we're already doing eleven hundred households a week," said Jones.
Congressman Dan Kildee secured $2 million in federal funding to alleviate food distribution costs and food storage for Saginaw Just Transition Indaba, The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and its partners - partners like the RL Jones Outreach Center.
"Everyday I'm concerned, will we still be able to do this next month," Jones said. "So this will ensure that we can continue our services for this community not just Flint but Genesee County."
The announcement comes at a time when inflation is high and after Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits awarded during the COVID-19 pandemic were recently cut.
Benefits that Jones says are vital for some families.
"But you have grandparents like me that are raising their grandchildren so they need that food," said Jones. "And with the foodbank being able to expand their services and bring the current services that they have up to today's standards, that's going to help the agencies - that's going to help us."
Saying that individuals in need with special dietary requests will also benefit from the new funding.
"You have people on dialysis and people who are taking cancer treatments so certain foods they cannot eat," Jones said. "So, now we'll be better prepared to fix a box specifically to meet their needs."
Congressman Kildee says this is just the first step - as he hopes to continue the efforts to ensure food security throughout mid-Michigan.