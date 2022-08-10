Fenton changing ambulance services after Stat EMS pulls out

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - When city of Fenton residents call 911, a different ambulance will be showing up at their door soon.

The Fenton City Council approved a change in ambulance service providers this week after Stat EMS, which had a contract with the city, announced plans to pull out of the agreement on July 27 after 12 years.

In its place, the city council authorized a new contract with Medstar Ambulance to serve Fenton. Fenton Fire Chief Bob Cairnduff hopes Medstar can take over service in the city by Aug. 15.

“We really have no other options at this point and we need to secure EMS coverage for our residents,” he said.

The new contract with Medstar comes with some service delivery changes. The company will not commit to keeping an ambulance within the city limits at all times, but will pledge to arrive at 90% of life-threatening emergencies in under nine minutes.

The current Stat EMS contract includes the same requirement for a less than a nine-minute response time on 90% of emergency calls.

Medstar also won't agree to any response time standard for low priority calls. The company plans to triage calls based on severity and respond to them as soon as possible.

Medstar has several similar agreements with cities, villages and townships around Genesee County.