Fenton launching free trolley service on weekends

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents and visitors in Fenton will have an easier time get around town on weekends beginning this week with a free trolley offered by the MTA.
The trolley runs to major commercial corridors on North Leroy Street, Owen Road and Silver Parkway. It will be available at no charge to riders on Thursday and Friday evenings and all day on Saturdays.
“We’re happy the service is starting the weekend of the St. John’s Applefest,” said City Manager Lynn Markland. “People should look for the new ‘Fenton Trolley’ signs along the route.”
Hours of operation are 3 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. Sunday service will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend only for Applefest.
Trolleys will use the following stops:
North Leroy Street area
- Dauner Haus Apartments.
- Trealout Avenue.
- Meadow Pointe Drive.
- Whispering Pines Drive.
- Fifth Street.
- Second Street.
- Caroline Street.
Shiawassee Avenue area
- Adelaide Street.
- Colfax Street.
Owen Road area
- Rounds Drive
- Silver Parkway
Silver Parkway area
- Walmart Supercenter.
- Silver Pointe Shopper Center.
- Fenton Village Marketplace.
The trolleys will run both ways, so routes will reverse and head back down Silver Parkway, Owen Road, Shiawassee Avenue and North Leroy Street from the Fenton Village Marketplace.
The route and service hours may change based on riders usage trends. Riders can find real-time information about stops and trolley status on the MTA's MOOVIT mobile app.
Admission onto the trolleys is free during a trial period until Dec. 4. The MTA may consider adding a nominal fee for riders after that expires.