Fenton motorcyclist critically injured in crash on U.S. 23

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Fenton sustained critical head and facial injuries in a crash on U.S. 23 this week.
The Fenton Police Department says the 49-year-old motorcyclist was riding southbound on U.S. 23 with another motorcyclist around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday as a car was merging onto the freeway from North Road.
As the 19-year-old woman driving the car got up to speed and moved into the travel lanes of U.S. 23, police say the motorcyclist slammed into the back of her car near the Silver Lake Road interchange.
The Fenton man was thrown off his bike after the crash. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Friday.
Fenton police say the motorcyclist was intoxicated when the crash happened. Investigators are examining evidence to determine whether he and the other motorcyclist were speeding at the time.
No criminal charges or enforcement action have been taken while Fenton police continue the investigation.
Last weekend, a Westland man died in a separate motorcycle crash on Fenton's south side.
Police say 48-year-old Frank Chimento was riding north into the city limits on State Road with another family member when he hit a patch of loose gravel near Outer Drive and lost control of his motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Chimento, who was not wearing a helmet, fell off his motorcycle and hit his head on the roadway, according to investigators. He was pronounced dead of head injuries.
Fenton police say Chimento was not traveling at a high rate of speed, but his life likely would have been saved if he had been wearing a helmet.