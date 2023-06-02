 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Fenton motorcyclist critically injured in crash on U.S. 23

  • Updated
  • 0
Fenton Police Department

Fenton Police Department

 Jeltema, Ryan J.

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Fenton sustained critical head and facial injuries in a crash on U.S. 23 this week.

The Fenton Police Department says the 49-year-old motorcyclist was riding southbound on U.S. 23 with another motorcyclist around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday as a car was merging onto the freeway from North Road.

As the 19-year-old woman driving the car got up to speed and moved into the travel lanes of U.S. 23, police say the motorcyclist slammed into the back of her car near the Silver Lake Road interchange.

The Fenton man was thrown off his bike after the crash. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Friday.

Fenton police say the motorcyclist was intoxicated when the crash happened. Investigators are examining evidence to determine whether he and the other motorcyclist were speeding at the time.

No criminal charges or enforcement action have been taken while Fenton police continue the investigation.

Last weekend, a Westland man died in a separate motorcycle crash on Fenton's south side.

Police say 48-year-old Frank Chimento was riding north into the city limits on State Road with another family member when he hit a patch of loose gravel near Outer Drive and lost control of his motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Chimento, who was not wearing a helmet, fell off his motorcycle and hit his head on the roadway, according to investigators. He was pronounced dead of head injuries.

Fenton police say Chimento was not traveling at a high rate of speed, but his life likely would have been saved if he had been wearing a helmet.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you