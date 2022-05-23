 Skip to main content
Fire at Prime Eight Ten Steakhouse causes major damage early Sunday

A fire early Sunday caused significant damage to the Prime Eight Ten Steakhouse in Mt. Morris Township.

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire heavily damaged the Prime Eight Ten Steakhouse in Mt. Morris Township early Sunday.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at the restaurant on Pierson Road just west of I-75. Fire crews called for a third alarm to bring extra resources to the scene.

Investigators have not released any information about where the fire started inside the restaurant or what may have sparked the flames.

The fire comes nearly a month after a shooting that left two people dead outside of Prime Eight Ten. The shooting is still under investigation.

