Fire caused by lightning strike destroys Mount Pleasant house

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A lightning strike sparked a house fire in Mount Pleasant early Monday.
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says neighbors in the 1300 block of Crestwood Drive heard a close lightning strike and then smelled smoke moments later.
Firefighters responded to the residence around 2:15 a.m. They found heavy smoke and fire in the garage, along with that part of the house. It took over an hour to bring the flames under control.
The homeowners were not home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported. Investigators ruled the fire was caused by the lightning strike. A damage estimate was not available Monday.