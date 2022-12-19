Fire crews remain on scene of Hemlock corn storage dome fire

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire departments across Mid-Michigan continue to battle a fire at a Hemlock corn storage dome.
The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and it's not clear how long fire crews will continue to put water on the structure. There were no injuries, but there are some very tired firefighters.
This is quite the operation that is going on there, with 29 fire departments from across the area helping out and tankers continuing to haul in water to the site.
"At this time the fire is 90% to 95% under control," said Richland Township Fire Chief Jeremy Scott.
The fire continues to smolder at The Andersons agricultural storage and supply company on South Hemlock Road in Saginaw County's Richland Township.
"The main challenge we face today was the height of the facility," Scott said.
Two aerial trucks continued to put water on the corn storage dome.
Scott said 29 fire departments from Mid-Michigan and more than 100 personnel have been working in some capacity since Sunday night to get the fire under control.
"It looked like a roman candle went off. You could see the flames and everything going off," Dan Custer said.
Custer and Patricia Gallant live across the road. Fire crews notified residents near the facility that they should evacuate Sunday night, but the couple stayed put.
"It wasn't mandatory, so we didn't leave. We stayed home. I wanted to stay with my kitties," Gallant said.
Scott said the evacuation order was only in effect for a couple of hours before the surrounding area was deemed safe.
The firefighting operation brought on a number of concerned on-lookers.
"I passed it some many times every day, and it's such a neat structure and its sad to see it like that," Kathy Berger said.
There were no workers at the facility when the fire started and fire crews remained on site about 20 hours after the initial 911 calls.
"We are thankful for our firefighters," Gallant said.
No word on a cause for the fire or how long it might take to fully extinguish it on Monday evening. It's not clear how many employees work at that site and how they might be affected by this fire.