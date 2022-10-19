 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the west
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Fire damages building at Atherton East Apartments in Flint

  • Updated
  • 0

Several units at Atherton East Apartments in Flint sustained serious damage after a fire Wednesday morning.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged an abandoned apartment complex in Flint on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. at Atherton East Apartments on Chambers Street just north of Atherton Road.

The Flint Fire Department says one unit was destroyed after the fire caused its roof and walls to collapse. No injuries were reported from the fire.

"The crew was able to stop it at that unit," said Capt. Mark Kovach of the Flint Fire Department. "It started to get into the other one but we stopped it before it got into the second unit."

Because the Atherton East complex is abandoned, no utilities were hooked up to the unit. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Back in 2018, Flint received a $30 million federal grant to tear down Atherton East, which was a public housing complex, and build mixed-income housing in a different location.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you