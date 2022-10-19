Fire damages building at Atherton East Apartments in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged an abandoned apartment complex in Flint on Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. at Atherton East Apartments on Chambers Street just north of Atherton Road.
The Flint Fire Department says one unit was destroyed after the fire caused its roof and walls to collapse. No injuries were reported from the fire.
"The crew was able to stop it at that unit," said Capt. Mark Kovach of the Flint Fire Department. "It started to get into the other one but we stopped it before it got into the second unit."
Because the Atherton East complex is abandoned, no utilities were hooked up to the unit. The cause of that fire is under investigation.
Back in 2018, Flint received a $30 million federal grant to tear down Atherton East, which was a public housing complex, and build mixed-income housing in a different location.