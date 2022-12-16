Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A condemned apartment complex on the city of Flint's west side caught fire Friday morning, causing more damage to a dilapidated building.
No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments responded to put out the flames at the Sunset Village Apartments on Bradley Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
Fire crews found heavy flames on the third floor of a building. Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Stratman said the building's height and soft ground complicated the firefighting effort.
Firefighters knocked a few of the complex's windows out for ventilation. There's no word on whether they'll be boarded up again. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday evening.
The Sunset Village complex drew a number of headlines in after the city of Flint condemned it and forced all residents to leave in February 2021.