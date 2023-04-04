 Skip to main content
Fire damages several businesses, apartments in Bay City

  • Updated
  • 0

A building that houses several businesses in Bay City caught fire Tuesday morning.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A building caught fire in Bay City on Tuesday, causing damage to multiple buildings.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded around 10 a.m., when witnesses reported smoke was coming out of the back of building that houses Mode's Tavern and JR's All Star Haircuts for Men.

The building, which has businesses on the ground floor and apartments above, is located near the intersection of Linn and Vermont streets. The smoke appeared to be coming from the second floor when fire crews arrived.

Investigators could not immediately say what sparked the fire or where it ignited in the building. There were no reports of injuries Tuesday morning.

Road closures are still in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Mode's Tavern posted on its Facebook page, saying the business is closed and requested prayers for tenants who live upstairs.

