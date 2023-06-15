Fire damages units inside Storage of America building in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire caused extensive damage to at least one unit at a Storage of America building and smoke damage throughout the facility.
A facility manager discovered smoke inside the former Kmart store in the 4000 block of South Dort Highway while conducting a walkthrough and found a unit on fire in the middle of the building.
The Flint Fire Department responded to the Storage of America just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews found heavy smoke inside with the sprinkler system activated when they arrived.
Firefighters had a difficult time locating the unit that was on fire due to heavy smoke inside. They quickly knocked down the flames after discovering the source and used high pressure fans to clear smoke from the building.
The Flint Fire Department battalion chief on the scene said flames were contained to a single unit, but several others may have sustained smoke damage.
Investigators could not immediately say what was inside the unit that caught fire or what sparked the flames.