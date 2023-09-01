 Skip to main content
Fire damages Wing Fong Chinese restaurant in Flint

A kitchen fire caused significant damage to the Wing Fong Chinese restaurant at 3801 Corunna Road on Friday afternoon.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Chinese restaurant on Flint's west side is closed after a fire broke out Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. at the Wing Fong Chinese restaurant at 3801 Corunna Road, which is just west of Ballenger Highway.

The Flint Fire Department says a grease fire broke out in the kitchen. Firefighters entered the burning building and extinguished the flames before they spread to the rest of the building.


Fire officials say no injuries were reported at the scene.

The restaurant will be closed until the damage is repaired and the business passes an inspection from the Genesee County Health Department.

