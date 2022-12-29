Fire destroys Genesee Township man's mobile home

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee Township man lost his mobile home when it caught fire on Thursday.
Investigators say say no one was hurt.
The Genesee Township Fire Department responded to the residence on Benmark Place in the Kearsley Lake Terrace Mobile Home Park off Center Road around 11 a.m.
Genesee Township's fire chief said the man who lives in the home was not there when the fire broke out. Firefighters were able to rescue a cat.
The Red Cross has been called in to help the resident find shelter for a couple days while investigators continue working to determine what sparked the fire.