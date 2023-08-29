Fire heavily damages residence in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township family was left without a home after a fire caused heavy damage Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Scottwood Avenue, which is a short distance west of Fenton Road. Fire crews found heavy smoke and fire in the back of the residence when they arrived.
The Flint Township Fire Department called for assistance from the Burton and Swartz Creek fire departments to put out the fire.
Investigators could not immediately say what sparked the fire or whether anyone was injured.