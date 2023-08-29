 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire heavily damages residence in Flint Township

  • Updated
  • 0

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township family was left without a home after a fire caused heavy damage Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Scottwood Avenue, which is a short distance west of Fenton Road. Fire crews found heavy smoke and fire in the back of the residence when they arrived.


The Flint Township Fire Department called for assistance from the Burton and Swartz Creek fire departments to put out the fire.

Investigators could not immediately say what sparked the fire or whether anyone was injured.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.