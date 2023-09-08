Fire leads to evacuation of 12-story Flint apartment building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of residents were evacuated from a high-rise Flint apartment building early Friday after a fire on the eighth floor.

The Flint Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Richert Manor at 902 E. Court St. A resident called 911 while a fire truck was driving to the scene and reported smoke on the eighth floor with sprinklers activated.

Several more fire trucks then were dispatched to the 12-story building.





The first fire crews on the scene found heavy smoke in a hallway on the eighth floor and a pile of charred clothing. The sprinkler system dumped about 1.5 inches of water on the eighth floor, which was running down elevator shafts and stairways.

While firefighters worked to shut off the sprinkler system, other emergency responders went door-to-door through the entire building to evacuate residents to the ground floor. They were concerned about electrical hazards with the flood of water.

Fire officials would not allow residents back to their rooms immediately Friday morning because elevators had been shut off and the fire alarm system was silenced. Residents eventually were allowed back to their units.

Arson investigators responded to see what caused the clothing to catch fire in the hallway. Officials could not say Friday whether the fire appeared to be suspicious or an accident.

The Flint Housing Commission operates Richert Manor, which has 193 apartment units.