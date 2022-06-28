Fire near downtown Fenton damages popular El Topo Latin American restaurant

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire near downtown Fenton damaged a popular Mexican restaurant and another building Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported near the intersection of Adelaide and Mill streets just before 1:30 p.m. The El Topo Latin American restaurant sustained heavy damage and anther building was destroyed.
Photos and videos from the scene showed a heavy flames and thick black smoke towering in the air. Several fire departments in Genesee and Oakland counties were responding to the blaze.
Fenton officials wrote on Facebook that residents should avoid the area because traffic is hindering fire crews from accessing the scene.