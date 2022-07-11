Fire reported at Captain Coty's Family Restaurant in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire caused significant damage to Captain Coty's Family Restaurant in Flint Township on Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 1252 N. Ballenger Highway just after 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from Flint, Flint Township and several other Genesee County departments were on the scene.
Light smoke could be seen coming from the restaurant at 4 p.m. and most of the flames were knocked down by 4:15 p.m.
Fire officials could not immediately say whether anyone was injured or how the fire started Monday afternoon.
This was the second restaurant fire in Flint Township on Monday. The KFC restaurant at 4427 Corunna Road caught fire around 3:20 a.m., according to Flint Township Fire Chief Brett Beckley.
He said the restaurant was full of smoke and flames when firefighters arrived with a small area of flames showing through the roof. The interior of the restaurant sustained significant damage inside.