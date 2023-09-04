Fire reported at the Knollwood Apartment complex on Sunday

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported after a fire at the Knollwood Apartment complex on Sunday evening.
The fire was reported just after 7 p.m.
According to the Grand Blanc Township Fire Chief, the fire began in the basement before extending up to the first floor before being contained.
Affected residents received assistance from the complex management and the American Red Cross to find temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
No information has been released on when affected residents can return to their apartments.