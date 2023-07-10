Fire sends large plume of smoke over Dort Highway

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A large fire in a commercial building near Dort Highway sent a huge plume of smoke in the air Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kent and Tower streets, which is near the intersection of Dort Highway and Lapeer Road.
The Flint Fire Department had several units on the scene. Flames were shooting from the roof as crews began setting up a ladder to power water on the building from above.
There was no immediate word on what started the fire or whether anyone was injured.