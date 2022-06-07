Fire survivor stable, Flint Fire Department recommends smoke alarms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say the Flint home where five family members died in a fire early Monday may not have smoke detectors.
It was the second deadly fire in less that two weeks in Flint.
The sole survivor of Monday's fire is doing well. Family members said that he is awake and talking about when he will be able to get out of the hospital and run around again like any small child.
The child's extended family said the boy is aware of the tragedy that has torn apart his family.
In the meantime, fire officials are stressing the importance of working smoke detectors in homes.
"I've been in a fire before and it's really scary. So I don't want go through that again. So if I can get free smoke detectors, I'm gonna get them," said Flint resident Pearl Skelton.
She picked up two more smoke alarms from the Flint Fire Department on Tuesday -- one for her basement and one for her hallway. She doesn't want to be caught off guard by a fire again.
"I think it'll make me feel safer. You know, after the tragedy that just happened it just helps you feel a little more secure," Skelton said.
Johnny was another resident asking for smoke alarms, as well as a carbon monoxide detector. He lives in an older style of house.
"I think about the safety of myself, my family, and my home," he said.
They're able to do this thanks to a free distribution program from the Flint Fire Department. But why pick up an alarm from the fire department when residents can find one for $12 at the store?
Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons said that $12 makes a big difference for many Flint residents.
"If you have to make a decision between food and gas now, or purchasing smoke alarms, sometimes that's on the back burner," she said.
However, the deputy chief added that their current supply is running low, partially from the pandemic.
"This is all we have now," she said, motioning to an Amazon box of new alarms.
Grant programs like those from the Association of Black Professional Firefighters and fundraisers like their work with the Detroit Red Wings, were delayed in 2020, which prevented the department from obtaining hundreds of smoke alarms.
Edwards-Clemons hopes Flint residents with the resources to support the program offer donations of new alarms.
"We have to see the people that didn't make it. And knowing that possibly we could have made a difference weighs on the department. It weighs on us heavily," she said.
As of right now, the city still needs to inspect the few smoke detectors they have on hand, so anyone interested should call ahead to see if they are available.
Fire officials said families should have a fire safety plan and practice it often.