Fire that destroyed two Fenton businesses started in dumpster, investigators say

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a fire that destroyed two businesses near downtown Fenton started in a dumpster and spread Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mill and Adelaide streets. The Fenton Fire Department says a dumpster caught fire and spread to a car.

The car then exploded, which caused the flames to spread farther into the El Topo Latin American restaurant and a speakeasy attached to it.

El Topo posted on Facebook late Tuesday, saying the restaurant and The Relief & Resource Co. will be closed until further notice while they assess the damage. They thanked fire crews for putting out the flames.

Two firefighters sought medical attention for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported from the fire. Firefighters from several departments in Genesee and Oakland counties assisted at the scene.