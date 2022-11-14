Firearm deer season to begin with new requirements

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A yearly pastime that many Michiganders love and enjoy has returned: deer hunting.
Firearm deer hunting season began Nov. 15 and lasts for just over two weeks until Nov. 30.
Though November 15 is marked as an official Michigan holiday, this is the first year that hunters will have to report their harvest online or risk a fine.
"We have to report our harvest online, which will give us a better count for the number of whitetails shot and also where they're shot at. We are behind the times I say because out west and Missouri and Iowa, they already do this," said Michigan deer hunter Casey West. "If I harvest a deer tomorrow I need to register it online."
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is now requiring all Michigan deer hunters to report their kills within 72 hours of recovery or risk being fined up to $500. Failure to comply with harvest reporting also risks the potential penalty of a 90-day misdemeanor.
The new rule comes following a low response rate from hunters about their harvest in years past. But the newly enforced requirements didn't slow down the season this year.
"The last several days right before opener has been gang-busters here at Williams," said Brian Wright, Operations Manager of Williams Gun Sight and Outfitters. "And it's still going strong today -- the day before season."
To report harvest, hunters must visit Michigan.gov/HarvestReport on a computer or mobile device and go directly to the reporting page. There, licensed hunters can enter their kill tag number and a date of birth to begin the report.
Those without a hunting license or kill tag number can log in to eLicense using a driver’s license and birthdate, or a user ID and password, then click on the Harvest Report tab to see the tags available to report.
Along with new regulations, the first thing to keep in mind as always is safety.
"Hunter orange. Wear it. I wear a jacket, I wear a hat, I wear it all over my body -- 360 degrees. That's the best thing you can do to be safe and know what you're shooting at," said West.