Fired and demoted Burton police officers sue city officials

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The mayor, police chief and other Burton officials are named in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a police lieutenant who was fired and another who was demoted.

The lawsuit claims Burton city leaders violated the rights of former Lt. Kevin Jones, who was fired; patrol officer Kevin Kissel, who was demoted from a lieutenant position; and patrol officer Dana Piazza, who was suspended.





Jones filed a complaint about possible sexual harassment by Burton Police Chief Brian Ross, who allegedly made sexual comments during a meeting with Jones and others.

The comments in question appeared to suggest a inappropriate relationship between Ross and another officer, according to Jones. He and Kissel say they preserved evidence of the relationship, but city officials say they conducted an improper investigation into the investigation themselves.

Piazza also reported information to city officials about the alleged relationship before she was suspended for two weeks without pay.

Jones and his attorney, Gary Miotke, explained their side of the situation earlier this summer after Jones had been terminated from the Burton Police Department. The claimed he was fired in retaliation for making the complaint.

"He knew what these people were like and new they were going to retaliate," Miotke said.

The lawsuit filed Sept. 5 in U.S. District Court names the city of Burton, Mayor Duane Haskins, Ross, Human Resources Director Charles Abbey and city labor attorney Joshua Leadford as defendants. It makes four specific claims:

Deprivation of federal civil rights under the First Amendment.

Violation of the Whistleblowers Protection Act.

Retaliation prohibited under Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

Violation of the Fair and Just Treatment Clause of the Michigan Constitution.

The lawsuit seeks financial compensation of more than $75,000 and full reinstatement for all three plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Haskins declined to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday.