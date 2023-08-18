Firefighters battling abandoned apartment fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was busy battling a large fire in an abandoned apartment building on the city's south side Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported near the intersection of Stonegate Drive and Kleinpell Street north of Atherton Road around 1 p.m. That's in the former Atherton East Apartments complex.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived. The building partially collapsed, but most of the fire was extinguished by 2 p.m.





Flint fire officials could not immediately say how the fire started. There were no reports of injuries at the scene.

The Burton Fire Department sent a crew to assist Flint firefighters.

Friday's fire was at least the first significant blaze in the former Atherton East complex over the past year. Major fires were reported on June 2, May 28 and Oct. 22, 2022 -- along with numerous smaller fires.