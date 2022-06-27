Firefighters rescue two residents from balconies of burning apartment building

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters rescued two people from balconies of a burning apartment building in Flint Township early Monday.
The fire was reported around 5:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of River Valley Drive in the River Valley Manor Apartments complex off Beecher Road, according to the Flint Township Fire Department.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the building and multiple people trapped on balconies when they arrived. Fire crews used ladders to pluck two residents off balconies while firefighters inside put out the flames.
Several other residents in the building sheltered in their apartments while fire crews removed smoke from the hallways and stairwells.
The fire department says nobody reported any serious injuries from the fire. Flint Township police and fire investigators will continue looking into what sparked the fire.