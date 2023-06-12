First mosquito-borne illness of 2023 detected in Saginaw County

SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw County health officials are reporting the first mosquito-borne virus of the year.
The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) says that they have detected the first positive test of Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) from a group of Mosquitos collected on May 31.
Symptoms of the virus include flu-like illness and fever.
The virus comes from infected birds or mammals.
Humans are rarely diagnosed with JCV.
Officials with SCMAC are asking the public to cover up when outside to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to avoid areas where mosquitos are likely to breed.