First responders in Saginaw County treated to a free lunch on Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - First responders across Saginaw County were treated to a free lunch Tuesday at Intermission Deli in Saginaw.
Police, firefighters, corrections workers, EMTs and other law enforcement personnel were invited to the deli from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event was sponsored by ReMax New Image.
The message was to thank those who protect and help us every day.
"They are the ones keeping the streets safe, and they really don't know if they are going home every day," says the event organizer, Dave Wieland. "So we are just going to buy them an $8 sub to say thank you."
The free lunch event has been held for the past four years.