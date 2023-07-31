First segment of downtown Flint brick project complete

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint says the first segment of the Saginaw Street brick restoration and infrastructure project is finished, and the road is back open.

Thousands of vintage street bricks have been replaced downtown between Court Street and Third Street. Most of the original bricks were from 1898.





The new bricks have slightly different colors because they came from different places. They can withstand the pressure of vehicle traffic, because they're baked for three weeks at temperatures three times higher than normal building bricks.

The project also included stamped concrete intersections and sidewalk replacement. Additional phases of work will continue brick replacement north to the Flint River bridge by the fall of 2024.