...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty south winds will increase gradually
overnight tonight, but the strongest wind gusts will come
Wednesday morning into parts of the afternoon as strong
southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

FISH of Grand Blanc food pantry celebrates grand opening

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A food pantry serving dozens of families around the Grand Blanc area celebrated the grand opening for its new facility on Tuesday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new FISH of Grand Blanc food pantry took place at the new headquarters in the former Aldo's Bakery on South Saginaw Road just south of Maple Road.

FISH of Grand Blanc says the pantry has enough food supplies to feed over 250 people each week. They also said that supplies aren’t limited to just food items, and that hygiene products are available as well.

FISH of Grand Blanc Director Barb Smith said the community's help has been monumental in getting the new headquarters ready and maintaining the pantry's operations.

"It's the efforts of the people you see here in the parking lot and the community that have helped put this building together," said Smith. "Services at FISH, which is an all-volunteer nonprofit agency, helps the less fortunate in this community."

She hopes to add onto the building someday to serve the most people possible that are in need.

