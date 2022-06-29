 Skip to main content
Fisherman helps find body of missing boater in Saginaw Bay

DNR CONSERVATION OFFICER

Michigan conservation officer

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The body of a man who jumped from a pontoon boat in Saginaw Bay has been recovered.

Police say 58-year-old Timothy Wallschlager of Carrollton Township went underwater Sunday afternoon near the Bay City State Recreation Area.

The sheriff's office says a fisherman noticed something in the water Wednesday and personnel on a Michigan Department of Natural Resources boat were able to locate the body.

Wallschlager was on a pontoon boat Sunday when he jumped in the water. He began struggling and others on the pontoon lost sight of him.

A woman jumped in to help him, but she also began struggling and was rescued by a deputy with the Bay County Sheriff's Office Marine Division. She continued recovering Wednesday.

